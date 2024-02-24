£190m graft case: AC adjourns indictment of IK, Bushra Bibi again

ISLAMABAD: The indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £ 190 million graft reference was once again postponed by the Accountability Court.

The court deferred the indictment without any proceedings until February 27. The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over a hearing of the case at Adiala Jail, where the PTI founder and his wife appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court approved the former prime minister’s request to meet his wife, and Judge Rana also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide two copies of the reference to the defense counsel.

Moreover, the PTI founding chairman made a request to the judge to allow him to consult his doctor for a dental checkup, saying he had not seen his doctor in seven months.

The Accountability Court judge asked him to consult the jail medic, to which, Khan said, “lest the jail medic might extract my teeth”. To this, the judge asked him to move an application.

During the proceedings at Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi met her husband after a hiatus of two and a half weeks.

Meanwhile, legal representatives of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi requested copies of the reference during the hearing. The hearing of the case was adjourned until February 27.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024