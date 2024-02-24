A Soybean Bounty in Japanese Food

The Japanese dinner table features soybeans in many different forms. Since ancient times, a great variety of traditional dishes have featured low-calorie, healthy soy. Today, soy is also used in many contemporary “imitations” to replicate the taste, appearance, and texture of other foods.

Soymilk Yoghurt

This yoghurt is made from soymilk fermented with the plant-derived lactic acid bacteria discovered in sunki-zuke, a simple no-salt pick-led red turnip.

Natto

Natto is a fermented health food made by inoculating cooked soybeans with bacillus subtilis natto Known for its strong aroma and sticky sliminess, natto is a classic Japanese breakfast dish.

Soy Patty

Vegetable burger patties made from plant-based proteins derived from soybeans are sandwiched between two hamburger buns. Shiitake mushroom extract is added to the patties to soften the distinctive soy flavor.

Tofu

Tofu is set in a firm block by adding a coagulant like nigari to the liquid squeezed from boiled soy-beans (soy milk). The simplest way to enjoy it is as hiyayakko, topped with just a few garnishes and soy sauce (see photo) or served warm with kombu kelp broth.

Yuba

Yuba is the thin film that is skimmed off the surface of boiled soymilk. It can be eaten fresh with wasabi and soy sauce or dried for longer storage.

Soy Kalbi

This soy-based meat substitute tastes and looks like kalbi barbequed short ribs, but with about an eighth of the fat content of regular ribs.

Edamame

Young, green soybeans harvested in summer be-fore they mature are called edamame. They are simply boiled in salted water. Aromatic, tasty, and healthy, these are an undeniably popular snack to pair with an alcoholic beverage.

Kinako

Kinako is roasted soybean flour to which sugar is added. It is used in sweets. Sticky rice cakes topped with sweet soybean flour, kinako-mochi, are one of the most popular flavors of mochi.

Soy Noodles

Noodles made with 50% soybeans contain less than 40% of the carbohydrates and more than three times the protein than regular wheat flour noodles. They can be used for both pasta and ramen dishes.

Aburaage

These pouches of thinly sliced, deep-fried tofu are often simmered in a salty sweet broth of soy sauce, sake, and sugar, and filled with vinegared rice to make inarizushi (pictured).

Cheese-Style Tofu

This healthy cheese-like product is 100% soymilk. It not only has the same texture and feel as cheese, but also melts in the same way when heated.

Soybean Rice

This processed soybean food is made to look just like rice. It is delicious as is and can be used to make fried rice, as well.

