AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-02-24

The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Hattori Masaru, Consul General of Japan in Karachi

It is with great enthusiasm that I embark on my journey as I recently joined the Consul General of Japan in Karachi...
Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

It is with great enthusiasm that I embark on my journey as I recently joined the

Consul General of Japan in Karachi and would like to extend my greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of our National Day, the 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito.

This celebration holds profound significance, reflecting not only the rich traditions of Japan but also the enduring friendship between our two countries. From the early years of diplomatic ties to the present, our nations have fostered a bond built on shared values and a commitment to peace.

In the realm of commerce and trade, Japan and Pakistan have witnessed remarkable strides. Collaborations in various sectors, including technology, automotive, and infrastructure, stand testament to our thriving economic partnership. This synergy not only bolsters our respective economies but also paves the way for innovation and progress. Still, there is an enormous potential for increasing trade volume and as Consul-General, I will continue striving to strengthen the economic relations and promote investment.

Cultural exchanges further enhance the tapestry of our connection. The robust exchange programs and culture grants from Japan have facilitated numerous collaborations. These initiatives have led to a significant increase in bilateral visits, with people from both nations engaging in constructive dialogues. These efforts have fostered enduring friendships that extend beyond geographical boundaries, reinforcing the foundation of our bilateral relationship.

As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's birthday, let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the bridge between Japan and Pakistan. May the coming years witness continued prosperity, cultural enrichment, and enduring goodwill between our two great nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Hattori Masaru,

Comments

200 characters

The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Hattori Masaru, Consul General of Japan in Karachi

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories