The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Hattori Masaru, Consul General of Japan in Karachi

It is with great enthusiasm that I embark on my journey as I recently joined the

Consul General of Japan in Karachi and would like to extend my greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of our National Day, the 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito.

This celebration holds profound significance, reflecting not only the rich traditions of Japan but also the enduring friendship between our two countries. From the early years of diplomatic ties to the present, our nations have fostered a bond built on shared values and a commitment to peace.

In the realm of commerce and trade, Japan and Pakistan have witnessed remarkable strides. Collaborations in various sectors, including technology, automotive, and infrastructure, stand testament to our thriving economic partnership. This synergy not only bolsters our respective economies but also paves the way for innovation and progress. Still, there is an enormous potential for increasing trade volume and as Consul-General, I will continue striving to strengthen the economic relations and promote investment.

Cultural exchanges further enhance the tapestry of our connection. The robust exchange programs and culture grants from Japan have facilitated numerous collaborations. These initiatives have led to a significant increase in bilateral visits, with people from both nations engaging in constructive dialogues. These efforts have fostered enduring friendships that extend beyond geographical boundaries, reinforcing the foundation of our bilateral relationship.

As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's birthday, let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the bridge between Japan and Pakistan. May the coming years witness continued prosperity, cultural enrichment, and enduring goodwill between our two great nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024