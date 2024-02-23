AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 67.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.71%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUBC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.21%)
OGDC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.9%)
PAEL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.3%)
PRL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.3%)
SEARL 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.27%)
SNGP 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.75%)
SSGC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.98%)
UNITY 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.07%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,369 Increased By 37.7 (0.6%)
BR30 21,627 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 62,286 Increased By 371.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 20,936 Increased By 85.3 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi sovereign wealth fund pitches kingdom as AI hub

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 02:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MIAMI: The head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday pitched the kingdom as a prospective hub for artificial intelligence activity outside the United States, citing its energy resources and funding capacity.

“We are fairly well positioned to be an AI hub outside of the US,” said PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, speaking at a Miami investment event sponsored by the sovereign wealth fund.

“AI will consume a lot of energy and we are the global leader when it comes to fossil fuel energy and when it comes to renewable energy,” he said.

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade, Saudi gains

Rumayyan said Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil producer, also had the “political will” to make AI projects happen and ample funds it could deploy to nurture the technology’s development.

His comments signal that data centers may be a core part of Riyadh’s strategy to capitalize on booming demand for generative AI technology, which requires vast amounts of processing power.

AI technology uses clusters of thousands of chips in massive data centers to train algorithms to complete tasks.

Tech companies’ electricity costs have spiked as they compete to build increasingly sophisticated AI models and roll out generative products to billions of users.

Rumayyan said PIF was allocating more than 70% of the fund to projects and investments inside Saudi Arabia and was targeting an international allocation of 20% to 25% moving forward.

About 40% of the fund’s international investments were in the United States, he said. PIF was deploying about $40 billion to $50 billion annually and would increase that to $70 billion a year between 2025 and 2030, he said.

Saudi Arabia PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan Saudi sovereign wealth fund

Comments

200 characters

Saudi sovereign wealth fund pitches kingdom as AI hub

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 0.7%

Newly elected Punjab lawmakers take oath

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Pakistan dynasty’s crown jewel breeds resentment

With spears and shields, India’s Nihang Sikh warriors join farmers’ protest

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US interest rate cut in May

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Read more stories