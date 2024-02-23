AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 11:42am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.36, a decline of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee improved marginally to settle at 279.33 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Bloomberg News, citing a Pakistani official, reported on Thursday that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year.

IMF refrains to comment on Imran Khan’s letter, says keen on working with new govt

The country will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, the report said, adding that the talks with the global lender were expected to start in March or April.

Moreover, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves decreased by $44 million to $8.012 billion during the week ended on February 16, 2024 due to debt repayments.

Globally, the yen headed for a fourth weekly drop on the dollar as investors chased better yields just about everywhere but Japan, wagering rates there would stay near zero for some time.

The greenback is the best performing. The dollar gained 0.1% to trade at 150.41 yen this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday after a US Fed official said interest rate cuts should be delayed at least two more months.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.42 a barrel at 0212 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 25 cents, or 0.3%, lower at $78.36.

US Federal Reserve policymakers should delay interest rate cuts by at least another couple of months to see if a recent uptick in inflation signals stalling progress toward price stability or is just a bump in the road, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.

Higher interest rates for longer slow economic growth, which curbs oil demand.

This is an intra-day update

