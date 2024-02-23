DG Strategic Projects meets ZTBL president

ISLAMABAD: Major General Shahid Nazir, HI(M) Director General, Strategic Projects, called on President/CEO ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Wednesday at ZTBL Head Office, Islamabad.

President/CEO ZTBL briefed the Major General on the ZTBL functions and performance, highlighting that ZTBL is the premier financial institution with years’ long history to serve the banking needs of subsistence and small farmers of the country.”

Extension of best agricultural advisory services to farmers at their doorstep makes ZTBL a distinct entity from other financial institutes, he added.

He further emphasised that the growing challenge of food security necessitates that conventional agriculture is transformed into precision and smart agriculture, conserving resources and increasing productivity, with active participation of all stakeholders.

DG Strategic Projects (DGSP) expressed gratitude to the President/CEO ZTBL. He highlighted that Green Corporate Initiative, under the umbrella of SIFC, aims to build up agriculture and livestock sector in Pakistan for enhancing its contribution towards national development, import substitution, food security, value addition by utilising barren, undeveloped and underdeveloped lands. He elaborated that Land Information & Management System (LIMS), an affiliate of Green Corporate Initiative, will provide real time information to farmers regarding weather updates, soil nutrients, water requirements, crop yield appraisals, pest monitoring and fertilizer requirement.

DGSP invited bank to join hands with LIMS towards digital collaboration and financial inclusion.

President ZTBL/CEO and DGSP further agreed to synergize their strengths, fostering increased collaboration, interaction and knowledge sharing to achieve common objectives. DGSP shared the progress made by Green Corporate Initiative in Cholistan area, KP & Sindh with the support of provincial governments.

