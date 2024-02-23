AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
Modern EPI vaccination centre set up

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the model ‘EPI Vaccination Centre’ established in the Institute of Public Health (IPH) with the support of Unicef, Dean IPH Prof. Dr. Zarfashan Tahir said that children can be protected from life-long disability and other deadly diseases by completing the immunization course.

“Just as parents start thinking about the good education and training of their newborn children from the beginning, it is also their responsibility to worry about the good health of their children,” Prof. Dr. Zarfashan Tahir said while speaking at a ceremony to mark inauguration of the centre.

Dr. Rabia Islam, head of department of Mother and Child Health department said on the occasion that prenatal and postnatal medical care for pregnant women is being extended and medicines are also being provided to the patients free of charge.

Dr. Zarfashan further said that in the vaccination centre established in the IPH, with the support of Unicef and WHO, children from birth to 15 months of age are vaccinated against 12 common diseases free of charge, including polio, pneumonia, diphtheria, Measles, whooping cough, hepatitis-B and other diseases.

She further said that as a nation it is a matter of great regret and concern that we have not yet been able to eliminate polio from our country due to which the World Health Organization has issued a ban on Pakistanis travelling abroad. There is a requirement to take the drops and for this a certificate of polio vaccination has to be presented in the travel documents, this facility is also being provided by the Model EPI Centre established in the Institute of Public Health, she added.

