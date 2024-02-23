Speedy decision-making essential for national development: President

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for taking fast decisions to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity, President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed optimism that Pakistan would turn around as it was blessed with enormous potential and talented youth.

“Slow decision-making has hindered the process of national development,” President said while addressing the recognition ceremony of officers of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Secretariat, CEOs and MDs of Insurance Companies, organized by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, here at Governor House.

The President maintained that the institutions of Ombudsmen had played a commendable role in providing speedy and free-of-cost justice to the aggrieved complainants against the administrative injustices of government organizations.

He congratulated FIO on its outstanding performance by providing monetary relief to the tune of over Rs5 billion to the aggrieved policyholders.

The President also remarked that Pakistan had tremendous potential to grow but it required honesty and fast decision making to put it on the right track. He stressed that honesty must be the foundation stone with a key focus on integrity and fair play. He stated that institutions of the country were required to do justice.

The President said that he firmly believed in merit, saying that he had never asked for any favour for anyone during his tenure as the President.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel, highlighted the role of FIO in providing justice to the policyholders against the maladministration of Insurance companies. Under the guidance of President Dr Arif Alvi, FIO had significantly improved its performance and processed 6000 complaints last year, he added.

The President also distributed recognition shields among the representatives of insurance companies and officials of FIO for their valuable services in the provision of timely relief to insurance policyholders against the maladministration of insurance companies.

Later, a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) called on the President and discussed the economic situation of the country and issues related to mental health, breast cancer and women empowerment.

He urged the business community to take steps for the economic empowerment of women enabling them to actively participate in economic activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the country was facing various challenges such as stunting, malnutrition and 26.2 million out of school children. He said these challenges needed to be addressed on priority basis.

