AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 21,637 Increased By 7 (0.03%)
KSE100 61,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 20,851 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-23

Dutch PM Rutte in strong position to become NATO chief

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

BRUSSELS/LONDON: The United States, Britain and France on Thursday backed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary general of NATO, putting him in a strong position to take the job.

Stoltenberg’s successor when he steps down in October will take office at a crucial juncture, tasked with sustaining NATO members’ support for Ukraine’s costly defence against Russia’s invasion while guarding against any escalation that would draw the alliance directly into a war with Moscow.

“President Biden strongly endorses PM Rutte’s candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO,” a US official said.

“PM Rutte has a deep understanding of the importance of the Alliance, is a natural leader and communicator, and his leadership would serve the Alliance well at this critical time.”

Depending on the outcome of November’s US presidential election, the next NATO boss may have to deal with a second term for Donald Trump, who drew fierce criticism from Western officials earlier this month for calling into question his commitment to defending NATO allies if re-elected.

The Netherlands’ longest-serving leader, 57-year-old Rutte has good relationships with the various British and US leaders - including Trump - during his long tenure.

“We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor,” Rutte said on Saturday, urging European leaders to “stop moaning and whining and nagging” about Trump and focus instead on what they could do for Ukraine. Backing Rutte for the job, the British Foreign Office said he was a well-respected figure across NATO with serious defence and security credentials, and someone who would ensure it remained strong and prepared for any need to defend itself.

A senior French official said Paris also backed Rutte, adding that President Emmanuel Macron had been an early supporter of putting the Dutchman in the role, having sounded him out about the post last year.

A German government coalition source said Berlin was also expected to back Rutte. But Poland has no position yet, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

NATO leaders are appointed by consensus requiring the support - or at the least no opposition - from all its 31 members, meaning Washington and London’s support is crucial but not sufficient.

Two diplomats said Rutte has the backing of about 20 NATO members so far, but another senior diplomat cautioned a deal had not yet been reached and another candidate could still emerge.

FIERCE PUTIN CRITIC

Diplomats have identified Hungary and Turkey as possible holdouts but there was no immediate comment from either country on their positions.

Under Rutte’s leadership Dutch defence spending was cut during years of fiscal austerity. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, the Netherlands has increased spending taking them to around 2% of GDP in 2024. Rutte has long been a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US france NATO Mark Rutte Britain NATO chief Netherland Dutch PM

Comments

200 characters

Dutch PM Rutte in strong position to become NATO chief

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories