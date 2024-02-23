AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
DGKC 67.78 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.68%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.27%)
OGDC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.52%)
PAEL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
PPL 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.3%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.33%)
SNGP 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,363 Increased By 31.1 (0.49%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 62,216 Increased By 301.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 63.7 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-23

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Zaheer Abbasi Published February 23, 2024 Updated February 23, 2024 11:00am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the caretaker government regarding the reorganisation of various institutions, promotion of foreign investment and facilitating business.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on Thursday.

The caretaker federal cabinet gave approval for the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agriculture Innovation, United Arab Emirates.

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

The meeting was informed that under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival will be organised in September 2024 with the aim of promoting date palm production in Pakistan.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet also approved the extension in the deputation of Lubna Farooq Malik as Director General, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) from June 9, 2023, to June 8, 2024.

The caretaker federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, awarded Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir with the Turkish Armed Forces Legion from the government of Turkey in honour of his services regarding the cooperation between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 13-02-2024 and 14-02-2024, decisions of the Cabinet Committee for State-Owned Enterprises held on 16-02-2024 and decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on 16-02-2024.

While speaking during the meeting, the caretaker prime minister thanked his cabinet and civil servants for their tireless efforts during the short tenure of the caretaker government. He said that we are leaving the country’s economy in a better condition than before.

He further said that the cabinet showed better performance during the short time of the caretaker government, adding that the caretaker government is leaving behind an action plan for the elected government which will definitely prove useful for the people and national interest.

Kakar further stated that the country’s interest was always given top priority in all the decisions and policy-making of the caretaker government. We have to work together for the development and stability of Pakistan, added Kakar.

The federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the caretaker government regarding the restructuring of various institutions, promotion of foreign investment and providing facilities to businesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy foreign investment investments elected government Economic distress Anwaar ul Haq Kakar caretaker cabinet General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.56%

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

Read more stories