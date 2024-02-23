Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the caretaker government regarding the reorganisation of various institutions, promotion of foreign investment and facilitating business.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on Thursday.

The caretaker federal cabinet gave approval for the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agriculture Innovation, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was informed that under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival will be organised in September 2024 with the aim of promoting date palm production in Pakistan.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet also approved the extension in the deputation of Lubna Farooq Malik as Director General, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) from June 9, 2023, to June 8, 2024.

The caretaker federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, awarded Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir with the Turkish Armed Forces Legion from the government of Turkey in honour of his services regarding the cooperation between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 13-02-2024 and 14-02-2024, decisions of the Cabinet Committee for State-Owned Enterprises held on 16-02-2024 and decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on 16-02-2024.

While speaking during the meeting, the caretaker prime minister thanked his cabinet and civil servants for their tireless efforts during the short tenure of the caretaker government. He said that we are leaving the country’s economy in a better condition than before.

He further said that the cabinet showed better performance during the short time of the caretaker government, adding that the caretaker government is leaving behind an action plan for the elected government which will definitely prove useful for the people and national interest.

Kakar further stated that the country’s interest was always given top priority in all the decisions and policy-making of the caretaker government. We have to work together for the development and stability of Pakistan, added Kakar.

