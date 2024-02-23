AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 21,637 Increased By 7 (0.03%)
KSE100 61,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 20,851 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-23

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

APP Published February 23, 2024 Updated February 23, 2024 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: Observing that the current trade volume falls short of expectations, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry, Gohar Ejaz said in Riyadh Thursday that Pakistan wanted to lift bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia upto $20 billion.

Addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum, the minister said that legislation would be enacted to promote bilateral investment between the two brotherly countries, according to press statement issued by Commerce Ministry here.

Dr. Gohar Ijaz, who is heading a delegation of Pakistani industrialists, also met with the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi.

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

The meeting focused on enhancing investment in sectors such as construction, digital economy, and infrastructure between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani delegation included Punjab Minister S.M. Tanveer and notable businessmen; Arif Habib, Muhammad Ali Tabba, and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram.

Ejaz mentioned that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Gulf countries had been ratified.

Speaking at the forum, Chairman of the Saudi Business Forum Hassan Al Hazawi stated that bilateral trade between the two countries has increased by 35 percent. The Saudi Minister of Commerce commended efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations and praised Gohar Ijaz for his personal interest in enhancing trade relations. He emphasized that Pakistanis were our brothers, and Saudi Arabia offered extensive employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

Trade Saudi Arabia FTA Commerce Ministry Gohar Ejaz caretaker Minister for Commerce Pakistan Saudi Business Forum

Comments

200 characters

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories