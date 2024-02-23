AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

NEW YORK: Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a Pakistani official.

The country will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, the report said, adding that the talks with the global lender were expected to start in March or April.

Pakistan averted default last summer thanks to a short term International Monetary Fund bailout, but the programme expires next month and a new government will have to negotiate a long-term arrangement to keep the $350-billion economy stable.

Election outcome in Pakistan ‘may complicate’ new IMF deal: Fitch

Ahead of the bailout, the South Asian nation had to undertake a slew of measures demanded by the IMF, including revising its budget, a hike in its benchmark interest rate, and increases in electricity and natural gas prices.

The IMF and Pakistan’s caretaker finance minister did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

Pakistan’s vulnerable external position means that securing financing from multilateral and bilateral partners will be one of the most urgent issues facing the next government, ratings agency Fitch said on Monday.

