Punjab Assembly session from today

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has called the first session of the Punjab Assembly emerged as a result of the February 8 general elections, on Friday.

The session has been called under Article 109 read with Article 130(2) of the 1973 Constitution. In this session, the newly elected MPAs will take oath. After the oath of the Assembly members, the process of election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker will start.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, who was against calling the PA session in haste, is likely to chair the session. He will administer the oath to the elected public representatives of Punjab.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 137 Punjab Assembly seats and with the inclusion of 22 independents in the party fold as well as calculating its reserved seats, it has achieved a simple majority in the House. In the Punjab Assembly, as many as 186 seats are required for a simple majority.

On the other hand, the count of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates in the Punjab Assembly has reached 110, but about 105 of them have filed their affidavits to the Sunni Ittehad Council.

PML-N senior leader Maryam Nawaz is set to become the first female Punjab Chief Minister. She in her maiden address to her party legislators vowed to bring prosperity in Punjab and provide ease in the lives of the people through the provision of quality healthcare facilities, education facilities and checking inflation.

PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, who secured his MPA seat from Lahore as an independent candidate while being underground, is poised to contest the election for the Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly. Moreover, the Pakistan People’s Party has clinched 10 seats while the fourth party is PML-Q with 8 seats.

Meanwhile, the PML-N’s nominee for the Punjab CM slot, Maryam Nawaz, has also called for a parliamentary party meeting at 9 am on Friday in the halls of the Punjab Assembly.

