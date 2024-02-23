Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (February 22, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.59
Open Offer Rs 282.16
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (February 22, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.59
Open Offer Rs 282.16
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 23
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 23
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
505
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 23
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 23
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 23
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 23
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86.45
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
467.96
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 23
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 23
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
84.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 23
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 23
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
505
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 23
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 23
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 23
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 23
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86.45
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
467.96
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 23
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 23
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
84.99
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 23
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
23,114,152
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 23
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
21,245,331
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 23
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
16,257,000
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,202,575
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 23
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
13,540,430
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,011,594
▲ 0.00
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 23
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
11,434,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 23
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
10,051,461
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 23
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
10,038,000
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 23
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
9,039,847
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 22
|
279.70
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 22
|
279.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 22
|
150.45
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 22
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 22
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 22
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 22
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 22
|
5087.03
|
India Sensex / Feb 22
|
73158.24
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 22
|
39098.68
|
Nasdaq / Feb 22
|
16041.62
|
Hang Seng / Feb 22
|
16712.64
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 22
|
7684.49
|
Dow Jones / Feb 22
|
39069.11
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 22
|
17370.45
|
France CAC40 / Feb 22
|
7911.60
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 22
|
78.32
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 22
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 22
|
183728
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 22
|
2025.46
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 22
|
94.37
Comments