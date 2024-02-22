AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
World

Russia’s Lavrov meets Turkish counterpart at Brazil G20

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 08:45pm

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday published on her channel on the Telegram messenger app a picture of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

Zakharova captioned the photograph: “Russo-Turkish talks in Rio”. Lavrov is attending the G20 as part of a wider series of visits in Latin America.

Russia to bite off much more of Ukraine, Putin ally Medvedev says

Turkiye, a NATO member state, has retained friendly relations with Russia since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022, prompting a breakdown of relations with the U.S.-led military alliance.

The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkiye in March.

NATO Maria Zakharova Russian troops Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Hakan Fidan

