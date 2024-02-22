UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

LONDON: The UK announced more than 50 new sanctions against Russia on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which falls this weekend.

The sanctions target munitions manufacturers, electronics companies, and diamond and oil traders and aim to “diminish” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal, the foreign office said.

They also seek to cut off funding for Russia’s war by clamping down on metals, diamonds, and energy trade – key sources of Russian revenue, the ministry added.

“Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion,” British foreign minister David Cameron said in a statement.

“Our sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war.”

Saturday marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

More than 10,000 civilians have died in the conflict and almost 20,000 more have been wounded, according to the United Nations.

“Two years on, we stand united in support for Ukraine,” added Cameron.

“Together, we will not let up in the face of tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine as it fights for democracy – for as long as it takes.”

Thursday’s sanctions target 14 individuals and entities linked to manufacturing munitions such as rocket launch systems, missiles, and explosives, the foreign office said.

They include Sverdlov State Owned Enterprise, the largest enterprise in the Russian ammunition industry.

A Turkish company that has been supplying electronics to the Russian military, three Chinese firms and two entities in Belarus were also sanctioned.

Sanctions were also imposed against oil trader Niels Troost, two Russian diamond companies and five senior executives of owners of Russia’s top producers of copper, zinc and steel, among others.

The UK has sanctioned a total of 2,000 individuals, companies and groups under its Russia sanctions regime.

On Wednesday, London announced it had imposed sanctions on six officials at the head of the Siberian penal colony where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died last week.