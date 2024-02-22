AIRLINK 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.57%)
BOP 6.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
HUBC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.91%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 116.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
PAEL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.35%)
PPL 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SEARL 52.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.71%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.00 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.52%)
UNITY 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,311 Increased By 25.1 (0.4%)
BR30 21,641 Increased By 55 (0.25%)
KSE100 61,802 Increased By 242.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,792 Increased By 73.8 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as softer dollar, Middle East tensions lend support

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 10:45am

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and escalating tensions in the Middle East, while investors await more US economic data that could shed light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.7 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 9 on Wednesday. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,036.9 per ounce.

The dollar index extended losses for the fourth straight day, turning the greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

“The short-term outlook for gold is mixed, with delays to the rate-cutting timeline being somewhat countered by safe-haven demand from the geopolitical picture,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Gold gains as markets await Fed minutes

Israel intensified its bombardment of Rafah in Gaza’s south and over a dozen members of one family were killed in an air strike, as the ruined Palestinian enclave’s health ministry announced 29,313 deaths in the war so far.

“We have a raft of manufacturing and services data due today and any signs of economic weakness could spark hope that rate cuts could be on the way, which may assist gold,” Waterer said.

Initial jobless claims data is due at 1330 GMT, while flash US manufacturing and flash US services data is scheduled for 1445 GMT.

Minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that bulk of policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon.

January inflation data, with consumer and wholesale prices rising faster than anticipated, complicate upcoming US central bank interest rate decisions, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said.

Markets are currently pricing in a 72% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot platinum was up 0.3% at $885.30 per ounce, palladium rose 0.6% to $955.63 and silver gained 0.1% to $22.89 per ounce.

Gold Spot gold bullion gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold firms as softer dollar, Middle East tensions lend support

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Intra-day update: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil edges higher, holding to gains made on signs of tighter supply

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories