AIRLINK 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.57%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
DGKC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
HUBC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.35%)
MLCF 37.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
PIAA 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.64%)
PPL 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.81%)
PRL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.48%)
SSGC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
TRG 76.16 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.74%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,311 Increased By 25.1 (0.4%)
BR30 21,641 Increased By 55 (0.25%)
KSE100 61,802 Increased By 242.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,792 Increased By 73.8 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 10:25am

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.5 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee regained strength to settle at 279.5 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Amjed Zubair Tiwana stated that the caretaker government approved the reforms but the implementation will be done by the next elected government.

Globally, the US dollar held broadly steady on Thursday as traders awaited a slew of business activity surveys to gauge the health of major economies and what that may mean for the global interest rate outlook.

Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures across the US, the UK and the euro zone are due later in the day and will provide further clarity on their respective manufacturing and service sectors. In early Asian trade, the euro gained 0.11% to $1.0831, while sterling was flat at $1.2638.

The dollar edged higher against the yen and was back above the 150 level to last trade at 150.34 yen.

The dollar index fell 0.06% to 103.92.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly on Thursday, holding to gains from the previous session that came amid signs of tighter supply. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 17 cents to $78.08 a barrel for the prompt month.

The May contract gained 14 cents to $77.45 a barrel by 0150 GMT.

Brent crude for April delivery ticked up 14 cents to $83.17 a barrel, while the May contract added 13 cents, rising to $82.24 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices dollar index interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil edges higher, holding to gains made on signs of tighter supply

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories