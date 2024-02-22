AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
DGKC 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 115.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
KOSM 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
PIAA 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.23%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.53%)
SNGP 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (5.69%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Reuters Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 04:56pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, buoyed by a softer dollar and another attack on shipping near Yemen.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.38 a barrel at 1036 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $78.28 a barrel.

The dollar index slipped 0.3% to 103.66, supporting prices. A weaker dollar usually boosts oil prices, making it cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Two missiles were fired at a vessel off the southeast coast of Yemen on Thursday, causing a fire onboard, British maritime agencies said, as Houthis keep up attacks on shipping to show support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

“…. in and around the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial ships are guaranteed to continue keeping the geopolitical risk premium at an elevated level,” PVM Oil’s Tamas Varga said.

A rise in U.S. crude inventories, however, tempered further price gains.

Oil rises 1pc on signs of tightening supplies

U.S. crude stocks rose 7.17 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said on Wednesday. Gasoline stockpiles also rose while distillate fuel inventories declined.

U.S. crude inventories have climbed amid outages at large refineries that have left utilisation rates at the lowest level in two years, though the plants are resuming output.

BP’s 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Indiana, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, will return to full production in March, according to people familiar with plant operations, after a power outage from Feb. 1.

TotalEnergies’ 238,000-bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, is also working to complete a restart, though it is still operating minimally following a weather-related power outage.

Analysts expect U.S. refinery run rates to have risen to 81.5% last week from 80.6% of total capacity in the previous week, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors await official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) due at 1600 GMT on Thursday, having been delayed by one day due to a U.S. holiday.

Brent crude US Energy Information Administration Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Read more stories