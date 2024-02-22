AIRLINK 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.33%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.36%)
DGKC 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.53%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 112.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.06%)
HUBC 115.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.41%)
PPL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.46%)
SNGP 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
SSGC 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.07%)
UNITY 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,333 Increased By 47.2 (0.75%)
BR30 21,639 Increased By 52.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 61,892 Increased By 332.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 20,848 Increased By 129.7 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises for second day on improving signs of US refinery demand

Reuters Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 01:48pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, will improve as refineries try to return to service after outages and as the dollar weakened.

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.37 a barrel at 0740 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $78.28 a barrel.

“Oil prices have been resilient thus far, with market participants seemingly eyeing a retest of its year-to-date high following its rally in February,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, adding that geopolitical tensions provided support.

“That said, gains could be somewhat contained for now, given the higher-than-expected inventories build in US crude stocks from the API figure overnight drove some wait-and-see for the EIA numbers to be released ahead,” Yeap added.

Crude stocks rose 7.17 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said on Wednesday. Gasoline stockpiles also rose while distillate fuel inventories declined.

US crude inventories have climbed amid outages at large refineries that have left utilisation rates at the lowest level in two years, though the plants are resuming output.

BP’s 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Indiana, the largest in the US Midwest, will return to full production in March, according to people familiar with plant operations, after a power outage from Feb. 1.

TotalEnergies’ 238,000-bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, is also working to complete a restart, though it is still operating minimally following a weather-related power outage.

Oil rises 1pc on signs of tightening supplies

Analysts expect US refinery run rates to have risen to 81.5% last week from 80.6% of total capacity in the previous week, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors will keep an eye on the official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) that is due at 1600 GMT on Thursday, delayed one day by a US holiday. Crude was also supported by a weaker US dollar, which makes oil less expensive for traders holding other currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.3% to 103.713 at 0740 GMT.

“The retreat in the US dollar for the fourth straight session may also boost the short-term appeal for oil,” said Yeap.

Brent crude US Energy Information Administration Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises for second day on improving signs of US refinery demand

Intra-day update: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

Read more stories