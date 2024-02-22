AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-22

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: As the federal government has started preparations of the budget 2024-25, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), which mainly facilities foreign funding for development/ non-development projects, has asked federal, provincial governments and federal autonomous bodies to furnish consolidated statements of revised estimates for fiscal year 2023-24 and budget estimates for FY 2024-25, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Recently EAD held an inter-ministerial meeting to review foreign funded projects as key projects, hydropower and transmission line projects, are reportedly facing rupee cover issues due to less allocation in the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) 2023-24.

EAD, in a letter to all concerned 65 Ministries/ Divisions, provincial governments, federal autonomous bodies and Azad Jammu Kashmir government stated that it is in the process of preparing Revised Estimates for fiscal year 2023-24 and Budget Estimates for fiscal year 2024-25 in respect of disbursement of foreign assisted projects and programs for induction in the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

In this regard EAD has sought information from Ministries/ Division and other autonomous bodies as per the following criteria: estimates of foreign loans, grants and supplier’s credit (a) already committed/ signed and (b) under negotiation and likely to be committed/ signed during fiscal year 2023-24 and fiscal year 2024-25 against which disbursements are expected to take place during the stipulated periods, are required to be prepared by executing agencies.

EAD made it clear that these estimates should be on disbursement basis (i.e., estimated delivery/ receipt of equipment, machinery, etc.) The estimates should not be on contract basis and order placed with the suppliers of machinery/ equipment basis.

While preparing the estimates it was requested to ensure that all foreign assisted projects and programs are properly reflected in the budget returns and aligned with the disbursement schedules agreed with the development partners and indicated in PC-1. Furthermore, name of the development partners along with loan/ grant/ agreement number must be indicated with each project and program. Projects and programs without identification of development partners would not be accepted/ entertained.

The National Economic Council (NEC) in its meeting held on June 7, 2021 inter-alia decided that last date for submission of PC-1s to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would be March 31 every year, after that no PC-1 shall be entertained/ accepted.

EAD further requested the Ministries/ Divisions and autonomous organisations to ensure that the estimates of only those new projects and programs be submitted to it which either have been uploaded on i-PAS system or likely to be uploaded on or before March 31, 2024.

In this regard, all the federal ministries/ Divisions/ federal autonomous bodies and provincial government departments including Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and Government of Gilgit Baltistan were requested to furnish a consolidated statement of revised estimates for fiscal year 2023-24 and budget estimates for fiscal year 2024-25 in respect of disbursement of foreign assisted projects ( loans, grants and supplier’s credit on a prescribed pro forma) by February 28, 2024 positively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy PSDP budget EAD Economic Affairs Division Foreign Funded Projects

Comments

200 characters

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories