Russia appreciates Pak policy on Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev on Wednesday said that there has been no confirmation of supply of arms from Pakistan to Ukraine from third countries and urged Islamabad, as well as, other independent countries to continue keeping a neutral and independent policy on Moscow-Kyiv conflict.

Addressing a news conference on the 10th anniversary of the “coup d’état” in Ukraine, the Russian envoy also stated that there are no reports of the presence or deaths of Pakistanis and Afghan fighters in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He appreciated the Pakistani government for its position to pursue an “independent” policy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “This is the reason why Pakistan abstained from voting on an anti-Russia resolution in the United Nations,” the Russian envoy said.

In response to a question, he said that there has been no confirmation of the media reports that Pakistani weapons are being supplied to Ukraine through any third country.

He said that both Pakistan and Russia have continued consultations, adding that Pakistan is making efforts that its weapons do not go to Ukraine through any third country. “We expect that Pakistan will continue the same policy,” he added.

The Russian envoy also urged independent countries, including Pakistan, to continue their independent policy on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

In response to another question, he said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s removal from power in April 2022 is an internal matter of Pakistan.

To another query, he said that there are no reports of the presence of Pakistanis and Afghans fighting on any side in the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that more than 6,000 foreign fighters have been killed so far in the war.

The Russian ambassador further maintained that attacks on food and energy resources by Ukrainian forces are intended to force the world to support the “Zelenskyy Peace Formula”, adding that Russia hopes that independent countries will continue their independent policies as far as the conflict is concerned.

According to him, Russia has tried hard to resolve the Ukraine issue through dialogue and negotiations. “But Ukraine has stopped talking to Russia. Serious talks are not possible until Ukraine lifts its ban on negotiation with Russia,” he further maintained.

He said that the end to the war depends on the “seriousness” of Ukraine in the negotiations, adding that there is no deadline for the end of the war. “There are ongoing covert activities of the US military in Ukraine that need to be investigated,” the Russian envoy further stated.

