AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-22

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

Ali Hussain Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has geared up efforts for making the next coalition government in the centre and continued to reach out to like-minded political parties in a bid to win their support following an agreement with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on a power-sharing formula.

The PML-N committee tasked to negotiate terms with other political parties willing to join the coalition government in the centre on Wednesday held meetings with leaders from various political parties, including Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P),Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Istekhkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and exchanged views on their terms in return to joining the PML-N-led coalition government.

In a meeting with the JUI-F delegation led by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, sources said that the JUI-F sought PML-N’s support for making government in Balochistan.

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

However, the PML-N delegation excused, saying it is too late now to talk about making the provincial government with any other party, as PML-N has already made an agreement with the PPP for the provincial government in Balochistan. The sources further stated that Dar told Haideri that he would convey the JUI-F’s desire to the top party leadership.

The party leaders including Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Ahmad Khan held meetings with the leadership of these political parties separately and sought their support for the party-led coalition government.

During a meeting with the MQM-P leadership, consultations were held on the parties’ demands in return for its support, as MQM-P is expected to get three ministries in the federal cabinet, besides holding further deliberation on its demand for giving the governorship in Sindh to the party.

MQM-P sources said that the party would discuss the agreed terms with its Coordination Committee before a formal announcement of its decision through the media.

According to a statement issued by Ishaq Dar, after consultations, it was agreed that the two parties would continue to support each other through reconciliation and coordination. From the MQM-P side, the meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal.

In a statement separately, the PML-N stated that the party’s delegation held a meeting with the JUI-F delegation led by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. “In view of the prevailing challenges faced by Balochistan in particular, the participants vowed that a strong democratic government in the province is the need of the hour and decided that it is in the national interest for different political forces to sit together in Balochistan,” the statement read. To this end, it added that the two parties want cooperation with each other.

Besides, Haideri, the JUI-F delegation also included Usman Badini, Maulvi Mohibullah, and Younis Zehri.

The PML-N delegation also held a meeting with BAP leadership including Khalid Magsi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, and Senator Kauda Babar.

A statement of the PML-N stated that after consultation, it was decided that both parties would continue to support and cooperate to address the challenges facing Balochistan and the Federation and to establish strong democratic governments at the federal and provincial levels.

In a meeting with the IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, the statement added that the IPP assured its full and unconditional support for PML-N at the federal and provincial levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PMLN Political Parties coalition government General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories