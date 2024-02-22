PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has geared up efforts for making the next coalition government in the centre and continued to reach out to like-minded political parties in a bid to win their support following an agreement with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on a power-sharing formula.

The PML-N committee tasked to negotiate terms with other political parties willing to join the coalition government in the centre on Wednesday held meetings with leaders from various political parties, including Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P),Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Istekhkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and exchanged views on their terms in return to joining the PML-N-led coalition government.

In a meeting with the JUI-F delegation led by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, sources said that the JUI-F sought PML-N’s support for making government in Balochistan.

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

However, the PML-N delegation excused, saying it is too late now to talk about making the provincial government with any other party, as PML-N has already made an agreement with the PPP for the provincial government in Balochistan. The sources further stated that Dar told Haideri that he would convey the JUI-F’s desire to the top party leadership.

The party leaders including Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Ahmad Khan held meetings with the leadership of these political parties separately and sought their support for the party-led coalition government.

During a meeting with the MQM-P leadership, consultations were held on the parties’ demands in return for its support, as MQM-P is expected to get three ministries in the federal cabinet, besides holding further deliberation on its demand for giving the governorship in Sindh to the party.

MQM-P sources said that the party would discuss the agreed terms with its Coordination Committee before a formal announcement of its decision through the media.

According to a statement issued by Ishaq Dar, after consultations, it was agreed that the two parties would continue to support each other through reconciliation and coordination. From the MQM-P side, the meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal.

In a statement separately, the PML-N stated that the party’s delegation held a meeting with the JUI-F delegation led by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. “In view of the prevailing challenges faced by Balochistan in particular, the participants vowed that a strong democratic government in the province is the need of the hour and decided that it is in the national interest for different political forces to sit together in Balochistan,” the statement read. To this end, it added that the two parties want cooperation with each other.

Besides, Haideri, the JUI-F delegation also included Usman Badini, Maulvi Mohibullah, and Younis Zehri.

The PML-N delegation also held a meeting with BAP leadership including Khalid Magsi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, and Senator Kauda Babar.

A statement of the PML-N stated that after consultation, it was decided that both parties would continue to support and cooperate to address the challenges facing Balochistan and the Federation and to establish strong democratic governments at the federal and provincial levels.

In a meeting with the IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, the statement added that the IPP assured its full and unconditional support for PML-N at the federal and provincial levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024