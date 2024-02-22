AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-22

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Wednesday notified an increase in prices of 146 essential drugs in line with the federal cabinet’s decision of February 1, 2024.

A notification issued here by the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 36 of the Drug Act 1976, the federal government, being of the opinion that the public interest so requires, is pleased to exempt all drugs and biological not included in the National Essential Medicines List, from the operation of section 12 of the said act”.

On February 1, 2024, a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar approved the move under the hardship category on the recommendation of the National Health Services Ministry, which informed the huddle about the rising prices of raw material for preparing the medicines in the global market.

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

The National Health Services Ministry and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) told the meeting that citizens could file complaints about the unavailability of medicines in the market through the pharmaceutical industry regulator’s online portal.

The decision, conveyed through a drug price hike notification, primarily targets essential medications crucial for treating conditions such as cancer, vaccines, and antibiotics. The Health Ministry officials have disclosed that the move follows a recommendation from the Drug Regulatory Authority, which proposed an increase in the prices of 262 medicines. However, the government has opted to implement adjustments exclusively for 146 medicines vital for saving lives.

Of the medicines listed for price increments, 116 are slated for price adjustments to be executed by pharmaceutical companies themselves.

Notably, the government will now exercise control over the prices of 464 medicines featured in the National Essential Medicines List, ensuring that critical medications remain accessible to the populace.

In a bold policy shift, the government has deregulated drug prices, granting pharmaceutical companies the autonomy to independently raise prices. This move underscores a paradigm shift in the governance of pharmaceutical pricing, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the healthcare industry.

As stakeholders digest the implications of these changes, concerns over affordability and access to life-saving medications loom large. While the government aims to strike a balance between ensuring the viability of pharmaceutical companies and safeguarding public health interests, the repercussions of these adjustments remain subject to scrutiny and debate.

However, following the cabinet approval of increasing medicine prices an acute shortage of various essential drugs was witnessed in the wholesale and retail market.

According to drug distributors and retailers, the manufacturers were waiting for a formal notification of an increase in the medicine prices by the Health Ministry and not releasing the supply in the market.

Owing to this practice, the patients were highly suffering and the release of notification on one side will ensure the availability of the medicines in the market but at the same time it will further burden the poor consumers who are already facing serious price hike, said Mohammad Samiullah Awan, a drug retailer.

Prices of medicines essential medicines Ministry of National Health drugs caretaker government

Comments

200 characters

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories