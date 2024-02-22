Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed the hope that subsequent to the signing of the joint venture signed between Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) and Miracle Salt, Pakistan’s salt exports will increase and it will further strengthen trade relations between the US and Pakistan.

The caretaker premier was talking to the delegation of the American company, Miracle Salt Collective Inc which met him under the chairmanship of Chairman and President Board of Directors Ahmad Nadeem Khan on Wednesday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali and relevant senior officials also participated in the meeting. Kakar further added that this collaborative project was a manifestation of the fact that Pakistan had the most suitable opportunities for foreign investment.

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

He added that Himalayan pink salt was the identity of Pakistan all over the world and its export in international markets would be a welcome thing. The caretaker premier said there were trillions of dollars of mineral deposits in Pakistan, adding that under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), new directions were being set for the development of this sector in Pakistan.

He added that in the short term of the caretaker government, steps were taken to promote foreign investment and facilitate business, which were yielding positive results.

The delegation of Miracle Salt thanked the government, especially the SIFC for its cooperation with the company.