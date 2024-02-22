Former London police officer convicted of multiple rapes

LONDON: A former member of the Metropolitan Police has been convicted of multiple rapes, including of a child, London’s police force said on Wednesday, with some of the offences carried out while he was a serving officer.

In the latest case involving Britain’s largest police force, 24-year-old Cliff Mitchell was found guilty at a London court of ten counts of rape, three counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of kidnap and breach of a non-molestation order.

The Metropolitan Police has been plagued by multiple scandals in recent years and has faced growing calls to address concerns about its officers following a string of high profile cases involving rape, abuse and murder.