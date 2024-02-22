AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
JI, PTI join hands to challenge the results of Feb 8 polls

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have joined hands, unveiling a collaborative strategy aimed at challenging the results of the February 8 polls and counteracting the perceived “change” in election outcome.

In this regard, Haleem Adil Shaikh, the PTI provincial leadership led his party’s delegation to meet with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The both party leadership reached an agreement for a struggle to cancel out the election results in Karachi, deciding to form a joint committee to lead the cause to its conclusion. Each party will have two members in the committee, comprising Raja Arif Sultan and Qazi Sadaruddin from the JI and Raja Azhar and Mubashir Hassan from the PTI.

Hafiz Naeem said “Citizens in Karachi voted to the PTI and JI and rejected the MQM completely in February 8 polls.” He made it clear that his party also rejects the “bogus” election results. “The bogus results of elections are based on bogus form 47,” he said and reiterated his party demands for the polls outcome should align with the form 45. He vowed challenging the polls results till its “logical end”.

Haleem Adil Shaikh extended his party’s support to the JI in its struggle to reverse the polls results as per its demands, appreciating Hafiz Naeem for his “bold” decision on forgoing his notified PS seat in favor of the PTI contestant.

Haleem Adil said “Withdrawing from the won seat by Hafiz Naeem is a slap in the face of the ECP and also heightened his and the JI grace in the country’s politics.” He showed displeasure over the MQM’s “questionable” victory in the polls and called it a “joke” in the name democracy.

JI members including Osama Razai, Munim Zaffar Khan, Saifuddin Advocate and Qazi Sadaruddin also attended the meeting.

