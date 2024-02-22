AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Markets Print 2024-02-22

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (February 21, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 20-02-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        22,000        235        22,235        21,735       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           23,577        252        23,829        23,293       +536/-
===========================================================================

