PKNC conference concludes at SAU

HYDERABAD: The two-day Second Annual Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) Conference organized by the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has concluded.

During the closing session, national and international experts presented recommendations aimed at transforming the country's food system, promoting sustainable agricultural development, addressing nutritional deficiencies, and providing education and nutritious food to marginalized and vulnerable segments of society.

The conference focused on revolutionizing the food models to combat nutritional deficiencies, enhance food quality, and reduce losses in crops. It also emphasized the importance of promoting awareness about nutrition through curriculum, mass media, and social media, as well as improving the quality of food through the Food Value Chain Model.

Additionally, the experts proposed 18 different recommendations, including the development of seasonal resilient crop varieties through research, improving women's health for the development of a healthy generation, and enhancing diversity in food models.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed concerns about the weakening of future generations due to poor nutrition. He mentioned that the government has allocated Rs 8.5 billion for three-year National Multispectral Nutrition Program to address children's nutritional deficiencies, promote healthy dietary practices. He also announced the initiation of degree programs focusing on nutrition at Sindh Agriculture University.

Former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bekharam Dewrajani said that the lack of nutritious and quality food is causing health issues, particularly for women and children in rural areas, while 24% of people in cities suffer from diabetes.

Dr. Jae Han Kim, Dean of Chungnam National University, Republic of Korea, stated that the information and research obtained from this conference need to be disseminated to society. He stressed the importance of implementing the recommendations made in the conference for better results and suggested that they should be referred to the government and relevant authorities for implementation.

On this occasion, Chief of Party Dr Kenneth Holland, along with Dr. Maqsood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Tauseef Sultan, Dr. Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, and Dr. Tahseen Fatima also addressed the gathering. Ms. Julian Holland, representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), along with deans of various faculties, professors, lecturers, and a large number of students were present during the ceremony.

The conference saw the presentation of research papers by various experts from Chungnam National University, Republic of Korea, KOICA Islamabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, University of Sindh, University of Karachi, Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, and PCSIR Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024