NBG Pakistan hails PPP, PML-N agreement

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said on Wednesday that an agreement between major political parties to form a government is a good move that will reduce general anxiety and help bring the country out of the crisis.

It is believed that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will bring the nation out of trouble and ensure political stability, he said.

The PPP's dream of making Bilawal Bhutto a prime minister was not fulfilled, but it has agreed with the PML-N on important national issues, which is a sign of good leadership, he added.

He said that the business community is confident that nominated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and nominated President Asif Ali Zardari have the potential to improve the economy and manage repayments or rollovers that are due shortly.

He said that it is now the responsibility of these two parties to lead the country towards self-reliance and ensure rapid development and prosperity.

It is impossible to achieve development and prosperity without privatising the sick companies, increasing exports, reducing imports, and boosting investment.

Mian Zahid Hussain expressed confidence that, on the one hand, the future government would face tremendous economic challenges, while on the other hand, the the PTI should play a positive and constructive role in parliament rather than striving for instability in the country.

It is in the interest of the country to discourage efforts aimed at uncertainty and instability. Politics of chaos will not help the country or the masses, while political calm can boost the economy and reduce inflation.

