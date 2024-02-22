LHC reserves verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by PTI-backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja seeking contempt proceedings against the returning officer (RO) of NA-128.

The court had directed the RO to consolidate the election results in the NA-128 in the presence of the petitioner and all other candidates.

Earlier, a counsel for the petitioner stated that the court had previously ordered the RO to make a decision according to the law.

However, he said the RO ignored the court order and did not even summon Raja to present his stance. He said the defiance of the court orders falls under the category of contempt of court.

The counsel asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the returning officer for not complying with the court's decision.

Salman Raja had challenged the victory of Awn Chaudhry of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

