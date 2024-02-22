Iran, China CGs bid farewell to Caretaker CM Punjab

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has started his farewell meetings, as he held separate meetings with the Consul General of China Zhao Shiren and Consul General of Iran Mehran Mowahid Far on Wednesday.

Both the Consul Generals felicitated CM Mohsin Naqvi on being elected as the Chairman PCB. Mohsin Naqvi extended an invitation to the Chinese and Iranian Consul Generals to witness a PSL match. Both of them accepted the invitation and thanked the CM.

The Chinese and the Iranian Consul Generals lauded the performance of CM for extending exemplary services for the people of Punjab during the last one year.

The Chinese Consul General acknowledged that the Punjab CM accomplished public welfare projects with an extraordinary speed in a highly short span of time, adding that his public services are highly appreciated at every level.

CM worked in a highly proactive manner and delivered to the optimum for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Chinese Consul General on extending enormous assistance in order to cope up with the smog challenges and in other sectors. â€œThe level of acknowledgment which has been accorded to me during my visit to China by the Communist Party of China will always be remembered for long,â€ the CM maintained.

The Iranian Consul General congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on making excellent arrangements for PSL-9. He stated that under the leadership of CM and on the request of the Punjab government, the statue of the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal has been installed in Mashhad.

The Iranian CG paid tributes to CM on rendering exemplary performance, adding that Mohsin Naqvi devoted day and night for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

Mehran Mowahid Far acknowledged that the CM by undertaking practicable steps has created ease and comfort in the lives of the people of Punjab, adding the services which he has rendered in a short period of time is worth appreciable.

The CM highlighted that Pakistan and Iran are closely tied in their historical and religious relations. He thanked the Iranian CG with regard to fostering mutual relations between Pakistan and Iran during the last one year.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024