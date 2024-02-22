AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-22

Governor inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Exhibition & Conference

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that he would summon the Punjab Assembly session upon receiving a requisition; however it should be held in a few days to form a new government.

He expressed these views while talking to media after inauguration of two-day 16th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition and Conference on Wednesday. The expo kicked off with the participation of more than 400 stalls and 100 foreign and local exhibitors. The mega event was organised by prime event management with the support of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

The Governor further said that they were thankful to Allah Almighty for providing them another opportunity to serve the masses. “We have done constitutional work in the previous governments too and we will continue to do it again,” he added.

He averred that the new government should continue with the initiative of the caretaker government to deregulate the prices of medicines and that regulation should not be so tight that the pharmaceutical companies start thinking of leaving the industry. “However, any regulation should also not be so weak that the companies start exploiting the masses; patients should not be exploited under any circumstances,” he added.

He recalled that during the tenure of PML-N government in 2013-18, the Prime Minister had rejected such summaries of increases in the prices of medicines. He lauded the efforts of prime event management and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association for organising a successful expo. He was of the view that it was good that raw materials were being produced in Pakistan too; however, there was still room for technology and exports in the pharma sector. Earlier, the Governor visited various stalls and interacted with the representatives of local and foreign companies.

On this occasion, PPMA Chairman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman told the media that Pakistan was the only country where the government was still fixing prices of medicines and drugs, and now the government’s permission to the pharmaceutical companies to fix prices except life-saving drugs would follow the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. He further said that the prices of more than 450 medicines which do not fall in the ambit of the essential drugs list of the WHO being determined by government bodies. He pointed out that the Indian government regulates the prices of only 360 medicines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Balighur Rehman Pak Pharma & Healthcare Exhibition

Comments

200 characters

Governor inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Exhibition & Conference

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories