KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,559.16 High: 61,620.86 Low: 60,906.98 Net Change: 1094.92 Volume (000): 210,578 Value (000): 8,596,877 Makt Cap (000) 2,019,143,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,396.80 NET CH (+) 371.42 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,326.76 NET CH (+) 196.03 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,623.56 NET CH (+) 185.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,708.75 NET CH (+) 134.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,722.05 NET CH (+) 148.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,562.44 NET CH (+) 125.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 21- February-2024 ====================================

