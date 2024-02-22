Markets Print 2024-02-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,559.16
High: 61,620.86
Low: 60,906.98
Net Change: 1094.92
Volume (000): 210,578
Value (000): 8,596,877
Makt Cap (000) 2,019,143,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,396.80
NET CH (+) 371.42
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,326.76
NET CH (+) 196.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,623.56
NET CH (+) 185.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,708.75
NET CH (+) 134.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,722.05
NET CH (+) 148.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,562.44
NET CH (+) 125.68
------------------------------------
As on: 21- February-2024
====================================
