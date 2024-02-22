AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Markets Print 2024-02-22

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 61,559.16
High:                      61,620.86
Low:                       60,906.98
Net Change:                  1094.92
Volume (000):                210,578
Value (000):               8,596,877
Makt Cap (000)         2,019,143,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,396.80
NET CH                    (+) 371.42
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,326.76
NET CH                    (+) 196.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,623.56
NET CH                    (+) 185.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,708.75
NET CH                    (+) 134.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,722.05
NET CH                    (+) 148.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,562.44
NET CH                    (+) 125.68
------------------------------------
As on:             21- February-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

