AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brussels to finalise Ukraine EU talks framework ‘by summer’

AFP Published 21 Feb, 2024 08:18pm

BRUSSELS: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Brussels aimed to present its framework for EU accession talks with Ukraine by the “beginning of summer”.

European leaders agreed in December to open membership talks with Kyiv in a historic move almost two years into Russia’s war on the country.

For the European Union and Ukraine to start negotiations, the executive, led by von der Leyen, must draw up a framework for the talks, which must be approved by all 27 EU member states.

Russia says G20 Ukraine discussion is ‘destructive’

Von der Leyen said her “best guess” was that the framework would not be ready before European Parliament elections in June.

“This will take its time. But I guess around summer, beginning of summer, we’re going to be ready,” von der Leyen told journalists.

Ukraine and its strongest EU supporters have been pushing for the talks to move faster.

In December, Brussels said Ukraine needed to meet conditions set out a year ago on issues such as judicial reforms and fighting corruption to move to the next step.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the EU’s most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly spoken out against Ukraine’s membership bid, though he allowed the decision to open talks to go through in December.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Brussels to finalise Ukraine EU talks framework ‘by summer’

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate cut outlook with Middle East tensions

SJC proceedings against judge to continue even after resignation, rules Supreme Court

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

Read more stories