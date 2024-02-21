AIRLINK 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.82%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.7%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 67.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.95%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.36%)
HUBC 114.28 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
OGDC 115.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.78%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
PPL 104.25 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.52%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.54%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.49%)
SNGP 63.87 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.62%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 68.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.94%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,239 Increased By 75.7 (1.23%)
BR30 21,336 Increased By 353.6 (1.69%)
KSE100 61,112 Increased By 647.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 257.1 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Karolina Muchova has surgery for wrist injury

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 11:00am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

French Open finalist Karolina Muchova faces a further spell on the sidelines after having surgery for a right wrist injury that has kept her out of action for the last five months, the world number 10 said.

The 27-year-old Czech enjoyed one of her best seasons last year, finishing runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros before reaching the US Open semi-finals in September, where she sustained the injury.

Muchova subsequently pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, after qualifying for the first time and withdrew from last month’s Australian Open.

“Wrist upgrade: completed,” Muchova posted on Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of herself on a hospital bed and her arm in a cast. “Rehab challenge? Accepted.

Gauff downs Muchova for biggest title of career in Cincinnati

“Following my injury at the US Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary.

“So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I’ll be okay now. The surgery was successful and I’m going to do all I can to see you on the court again soon.”

Muchova’s career has been stalled by a series of injuries, including abdominal and ankle issues in 2022.

US Open Karolina Muchova

Comments

200 characters

Karolina Muchova has surgery for wrist injury

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories