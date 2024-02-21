B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first and largest ever business delegation, comprising top Business Groups has left for Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) for a Business 2 Business (B2B) Conference organised by Commerce, Industry and Investment Minister of Pakistan, Gohar Ijaz and Commerce and Trade Minister Saudi Arabia on Feb 21 (tomorrow) .

The delegation will comprise of Arif Habib of Arif Habib Group, Shahid Sootry of Soorti Enterprises, Ahsan Bashir of Suraj Cotton Limited, Bashir Jan Muhammad and Jahingir Jan Mohammad of Dalda Ltd, Fawad Garib of Garibson Pvt. Ltd, Anwar Ghani of Ghani Glass, Faisal Afridi of M/s Haier, Chela Ram of KK Group, Sohail Naqvi of Knowledge Stream, Muhammad Ali Taba of Lucky Group, Shahid Iqbal of Mayfair, Arif Peer and Rao Hamid of System Limited, Saleem Ullah Ghouri of M/s Netsol, Farooq Naeem of DWP Group, Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Group, Jai Kumar, of Reliance Chemicals, Shabbir Dewan of Gatron Industries Limited, Mian Idrees of Sitara Chemicals, Zubair Tufail of Tufail Chemicals, Shahbaz Malik of Hilton Pharma Group, Kamal Nasir Khan of SKB Engineering & Contraction, Assim Saddiqui, of Pakistan Intermodel Limited, Shahid Abdullah of Sahpire Group and Mian Aamar Mahmood of Punjab Group.

Pakistan drawing Saudi interest in mine stakes, adviser says

Gohar Ijaz has said that he marketed Pakistan successfully in China, GCC and Africa which led to 46 percent growth in exports only to China in the last six months. He pledged that in spite of no increase in textiles, which is the largest sector of export due to high energy rates and subdued market, he would continue to work assiduously till the last day of his term.

“I will share good news from Saudi Arabia after B2B meetings in Riyadh,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024