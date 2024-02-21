Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 7.13 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for January 2024, 105 percent higher than estimates as FCA cost increased to Rs 13.7885 per unit reference cost Rs 7.1308 per unit, mainly due to massive increase in insurance cover owing to attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan recently deployed warships in the Arabian Sea aimed at barring Houthis from attacks on Pakistan bound ships. The CPPA-G wants additional recovery of Rs 56.6 billion from consumers in January 2024, expected to be charged in March 2024.

According to Additional Secretary In-Charge, Power Division, Asad Gillani, the Power Division has viewed power generation data and found no substantial variation in historical trend in fuel quantity consumption pattern, however recent attacks by Houthis have increased insurance cost of ships of energy products.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on February 23, 2024 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

The sources said government is likely to stagger the impact of FCA of January as impact of QTA is already too heavy for the consumers

According to data submitted to Nepra, in January 2024, hydel generation was just 924 GWh constituting just 11.12 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,373 GWh in January 2024 which was 16.61 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 11.9213 per unit whereas 576 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 21.0486 per unit (6.51 per cent).

Generation from HSD was102 GWh at Rs 45.6066 per unit whereas generation from RFO was just 750.4 GWh (9.03 per cent of total generation) at Rs 35.4371 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,035 GWh (12.45 per cent) at Rs 13.7486 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,514 GWh (18.22 per cent of total generation) at Rs 24.2952 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,728 GWh at Rs 1.3281 per unit (20.78 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 29 GWh at Rs 32.8030 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 106 GWh price calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 128 GWh, 1.53 per cent of total generation and solar at 48 GWh, 0.58 per cent of total generation in January 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 8,314 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 13,7885 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 114.634 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in January 2024 was7,938 GWh at a rate of Rs 14.6202 per unit, total price of which was Rs 98.443 billion.

CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for January 2024 were Rs 7.1308 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs 14.6202 per unit, hence, positive adjustment of Rs 7. 1308 per unit be granted.

