If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

NNI Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain has demanded the release of all political prisoners, including PTI Founder Imran Khan, while expressing concerns over the recent events affecting the political landscape in Pakistan, on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday.

The senator remarked that two “soft coups” were initiated against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif through the judiciary, adding that “unfortunately, it happened again on April 10, 2022”, referring to the ouster of the PTI government through a no-confidence motion initiated by a multi-party coalition.

“When it happened with them, we celebrated a lot. When it was happening to us, those on the other side were happy,” he observed, noting that it would have been better if elections were held after the PTI government was ousted in 2022.

Senate panel’s proceedings adjourned over demise of former foreign secy

He further remarked that the establishment could not do anything alone unless it had allies. “Even if there is a conspiracy, it happens with an alliance,” he added.

He noted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also stated all the facts. He further called all the court cases against Nawaz Sharif fraud, adding that the system would only work if the PML-N, PPP and PTI worked together.

“If these three political parties do not take decisions together, the GHQ will decide,” the senator said, noting that the biggest responsibility in the current situation was with Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif should offer prime ministership to the PPP and become the head of state himself,” he suggested. Mushahid also suggested the inclusion of the PTI in the system and holding talks with PTI Founder Imran Khan, recalling a strong friendship with the former prime minister.

“If decisions are not made, all the roads will lead to Rawalpindi,” he cautioned.

