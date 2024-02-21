AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
SC moved against ‘rigging’ in elections

Published 21 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: A citizen Mian Shabbir Ismail filed a petition before the Supreme Court at its Lahore registry seeking investigation into the alleged rigging in the elections.

The applicant through his counsel asked the court to find out the facts of the allegations of alleged rigging in the elections. It may be mentioned here that a similar petition was first submitted at the apex court in Islamabad.

The mover seeking annulment of the general elections withdrew his petition on Monday.

The Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, however, insisted he would still hear the case and directed concerned officials to present the petitioner.



