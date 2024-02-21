PTA inaugurates its Tier 3 compliant data centre

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data centre, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The ceremony, graced by Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif, took place at the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The newly established data centre is engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Centre (NOC) and Security Operation Centre (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures.

The caretaker federal minister said that this initiative aligns with our vision for a digitally stronger Pakistan and underscores the government’s dedication to providing advanced and secure digital services.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman (retd) appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful establishment of the data centre which will serve as a centralized platform for managing and provisioning a diverse range of e-services to consumers and telecom operators.

