Parental guide for child online protection launched

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Telenor Pakistan, held a launching ceremony for the parental guide titled, “Safeguarding your Child in the Digital Age-Guide for Caregivers & Policy Brief on Child Online Protection” at the Telenor 345 Headquarters, said a press release.

Representatives from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T), PTA, Telenor, NCRC, and UNICEF Pakistan also graced the ceremony with their presence, said a press release.

Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif was the chief guest of this occasion.

During his address, Dr Saif emphasized the critical need to safeguard children online in today’s digital age. He stressed that it is the collective responsibility of society to not only establish a secure online environment for children but also to proactively educate and support them in navigating the digital landscape safely.

While, Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retd) reiterated PTA’s dedication to promoting a secure online environment, with a particular emphasis on safeguarding the youth and children of the nation. He expressed confidence in the ongoing collaboration of PTA with all stakeholders to ensure children’s online safety and promote responsible internet use.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, said, “With a staggering statistic revealing that 1 in 3 internet users worldwide is a child, it's evident that safeguarding their online experience is paramount.”

“Every child deserves the right to explore the internet safely and securely, free from harm or exploitation. Let us work together to raise awareness, strengthen legislative frameworks, and empower our children with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the digital world safely,” says Ayesha Raza Farooq, chairperson NCRC.

The ceremony included an interactive session involving children from schools and their caregivers. This session aimed to equip them with vital knowledge about online threats and promote safe online practices. It exemplified the commitment of the participating organizations to empowering both children and caregivers with the necessary tools for a safer online experience.

