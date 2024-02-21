Reserved seats: Candidates directed to submit election expenses by 21st

ISLAMABAD: The candidates contesting reserved seats for females and minorities in both national and provincial assemblies have been directed to submit their election expenses with the respective returning officer by February 21.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued reminders to all candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities whose names are included in Form 33 to submit their election expenses.

In case of non-compliance of the election code of conduct, the notification regarding the winner of the seats will not be issued, the ECP warned.

The last date for submission of election expenses is February 21 and candidates are asked to submit Form C with the concerned returning officer before the expiry of the last date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024