SED, British Council hold workshop

LAHORE: Emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in ensuring the education and welfare of special children including the creation of disability-friendly infrastructure and accommodations for individuals with mild disabilities, Special Education Punjab Secretary Saima Saeed said that focused efforts are needed to enhance competency standards for meeting the needs of special children.

She said this while speaking at a consultative workshop for school heads organised by the Special Education Department (SED) Punjab, in partnership with the British Council Lahore.

Attended by heads representing various fields within the Special Education Department as well as the School Education Department, the workshop focused on establishing competency standards for heads of special education schools, with the goal of enhancing academic and administrative practices within these institutions.

In her opening remarks, Saima Saeed underscored the significance of implementing these standards as a catalyst for positive reforms within educational institutions.

She highlighted concerns regarding the integration of special students into mainstream education and emphasized Pakistan’s unique position in providing extensive healthcare services and assistive devices to special children, enabling their participation in regular school environments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024