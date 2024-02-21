AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-21

SED, British Council hold workshop

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: Emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in ensuring the education and welfare of special children including the creation of disability-friendly infrastructure and accommodations for individuals with mild disabilities, Special Education Punjab Secretary Saima Saeed said that focused efforts are needed to enhance competency standards for meeting the needs of special children.

She said this while speaking at a consultative workshop for school heads organised by the Special Education Department (SED) Punjab, in partnership with the British Council Lahore.

Attended by heads representing various fields within the Special Education Department as well as the School Education Department, the workshop focused on establishing competency standards for heads of special education schools, with the goal of enhancing academic and administrative practices within these institutions.

In her opening remarks, Saima Saeed underscored the significance of implementing these standards as a catalyst for positive reforms within educational institutions.

She highlighted concerns regarding the integration of special students into mainstream education and emphasized Pakistan’s unique position in providing extensive healthcare services and assistive devices to special children, enabling their participation in regular school environments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Students British Council Workshop Saima Saeed Special Education Punjab Secretary British Council Lahore

Comments

200 characters

SED, British Council hold workshop

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

Read more stories