May 10 violence case: ATC adjourns hearing till 29th

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Masood Mughal related to May 10 violence till February 29.

The ATC judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain while hearing the case approved the PTI leader’s counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing till February 29.

Mughal’s counsel Sardar Masroof appeared before the court and requested to adjourn the hearing of the cases.

The court has already approved bail before arrest of other accused in this case, the counsel told the court, adding that his client had failed to appear before the court in the past due to some difficult circumstances and now he has surrendered before the court.

He said that his client took part in the general elections and also won his seat. He requested the court to confirm the bail of his client. The court staff told the judge that the investigation officer of this case was busy in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in another case.

The defence counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till February 29.

The court approved PTI leader’s lawyer’s request and adjourned the case till February 29.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024