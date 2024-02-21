AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Pakistan

May 10 violence case: ATC adjourns hearing till 29th

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Masood Mughal related to May 10 violence till February 29.

The ATC judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain while hearing the case approved the PTI leader’s counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing till February 29.

Mughal’s counsel Sardar Masroof appeared before the court and requested to adjourn the hearing of the cases.

The court has already approved bail before arrest of other accused in this case, the counsel told the court, adding that his client had failed to appear before the court in the past due to some difficult circumstances and now he has surrendered before the court.

He said that his client took part in the general elections and also won his seat. He requested the court to confirm the bail of his client. The court staff told the judge that the investigation officer of this case was busy in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in another case.

The defence counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till February 29.

The court approved PTI leader’s lawyer’s request and adjourned the case till February 29.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court PTI Anti Terrorism Court General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Aamir Masood Mughal May 10 violence case

