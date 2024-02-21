PTI says deeply concerned at ‘threats’ to Bushra Bibi’s life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expressed grave concerns over serious threats to the life of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, as she has been put under house arrest in Banigala.

In a statement issued here, the PTI central information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Bushra Bibi has severe stomach pain for the last six days after being given substandard, harmful, and poisonous food by the police officials undertaking security duty at her residence. He called upon the court and prison authorities to take all much-needed steps to ensure the protection of the health and life of the former first lady.

He revealed that the former first lady had been suffering from severe pain for the past six days due to the poisonous food given to her during detention. He expressed apprehensions that Bushra Bibi’s health and life were under serious threat, as she was being deprived of her legal and constitutional right to undergo a medical examination. He lamented that her family was not being allowed to meet Bushra Bibi as part of a deliberate plan to harm her, which was a clear violation of the constitution and prison rules and regulations.

He made it clear that despite filing a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding shifting from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala jail, keeping her in solitary confinement in Bani Gala sub-jail was a very shameful and nefarious attempt to demoralize former PM Imran Khan.

He pointed out that after all unconstitutional, undemocratic, and immoral tactics fell flat to bend Imran Khan, targeting the righteous and veiled woman, who stood by him in trying times further exposed the decay of this outdated system. He warned that the jail authorities and the caretaker government would be responsible for any harm done to the former first lady.

He stressed that according to the petition filed in the IHC, Bushra Bibi should be medically examined by her family physician at the earliest, demanding that the court should fix the plea sans any further delay and issue an order to transfer her from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala Jail.

He urged that the court and prison authorities should ensure the provision of quality food to the former first lady, besides taking all required steps to ensure the protection of her health and life.

