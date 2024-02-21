AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
IK terms Feb 8 polls ‘mother of all rigged elections’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday termed February 08 elections as the “mother of all riggings” and demanded that the people’s mandate that was stolen from his party must be returned.

In a message through his sister Aleema Khan during a meeting at Adiala jail, the former prime minister called for an immediate stop to pre-poll and post-poll rigging and the mandate of the people must be respected to “salvage the country’s reputation, internationally.” Soon after the meeting, the party posted a 5:49-minute video where Aleema is seen addressing the reporters from its official X handle. Narrating what she called her brother’s message, Aleema mentioned four pointers.

“Mother of All U-turns”, which means giving respect to ‘boot’ rather than vote and “Mother of All Selections” where cases were removed from against alleged criminals and lodged on Imran’s head,” she said. But Imran Khan’s main point was the pre-poll, during-poll and post-poll riggings, she said.

“Mother of All Riggings before the polls were when they ended the party, banned all candidates, snatched our (cricket) bat symbol and banned rallies, etc while all others were allowed this in pre-poll rigging” and “‘Mother of All Riggings’ on election day when there was no respect for voters, you suspend the internet, polling stations are rigged and voters are insulted,” she said.

