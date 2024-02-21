AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-21

‘An (in)credible election!’

Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “An (in)credible election!” carried by the newspaper yesterday. That the headline of this write-up meticulously penned by noted political analyst Rashed Rahman says it all is a fact.

No doubt, his is a highly informed perspective on the situation. In my view, however, the country is nearing a severe political crisis, which may eventually manifest itself, among other things, in a new economic crisis and massive political unrest.

Nothing could be forecast about the severity or profundity of the crisis at this point in the time mainly because of the fact that there exists an agonizing political stalemate in the country while it is not known how and when this will be ultimately resolved to the satisfaction of the warring or competing political parties.

Insofar as country’s economy is concerned, neither the IMF nor the country itself has any solution to the present economic impasse, although the country has been receiving lending from the Fund under an SBA while the next IMF programme will be negotiated by the incoming government in coming weeks and months.

This situation gives birth to a question: how soon is the country going to have an elected government? Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, for example, is a politician who has publicly expressed his frustration over the evolving situation, describing it as a “stalemate” in the country.

In other words, he has indicated that the talks between his party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over government formation have stalemated.

He’s spot on in view of the fact that various parties, including the newly-formed alliance comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), are still struggling to form government.

Unfortunately, however, the caretakers have been trying to hoodwink people by insisting that there is no deadlock between political parties regarding talks on the formation of government. Be that as it may, pessimism is quite warranted.

Rashed Rahman, therefore, deserves a lot of praise for concluding his argument in a highly effective and meaningful manner. I couldn’t agree with him more, so to speak.

Malik Riaz Tiwana, (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF IMF programme economy of Pakistan IMF and Pakistan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

‘An (in)credible election!’

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

Read more stories