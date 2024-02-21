AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 149,077 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,977 tonnes of import cargo and 40,000 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 108,977 tonnes comprised of 57,688 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,420 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,590 tonnes of rock phosphate; 17,779 tonnes of wheat and 11,500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 40,100 tonnes comprised of 26,408 tonnes of containerised cargo; 40 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2876 tonnes of clinkers; 1,126 tonnes of rice and 9650 tonnes of liquid cargo.

There were six vessels Hafnia Yangtze, Synergy Keelung, CSCL Jupiter, Zao Galaxy, Feng Shou Haiand Ian H; carrying containers, tankers and general cargo currently at the berths.

There were six ships namely Searider,X-Press Bardsey, Seagull, Belita, Synergy Keelung and Xin Da Zhong sailed out to sea during the reported period.

As many as 7,258 containers comprising of 4,139 containers of import and 3,119 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 813 of 20’s and 1661 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 750 of 20’s and 739 of 40’s loaded containers while 1 of 20’s and 445 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 102,319 tonnes comprising of 50,580 tonnes of import cargo and 51,739 tonnes of export cargo including 3005 loaded and empty containers (1030 TEUs imports and 1,975 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 50,580 tonnes includes 17,510 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,700 tonnes of coal; 16400 tonnes of palm oil and 14,900 tonnes of wheat.

The total export cargo of 51,739 tonnes includes 33,575 tonnes of containerised cargo; 12 929 tonnes of cement and 5235 tonnes of rice.

There are 12 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Sea Champion, Simaisam and another shipTorm Elizabeth carrying containers, wheat, canola, seeds LNG and mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP, EETL, and FOTCO respectively on 21st February 2024.

