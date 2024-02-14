PML-N challenges ‘independents’ to ‘show majority and form govt’

LAHORE: Announcing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will happily accept the independents, either PTI-backed or others if they establish the government, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his party is ready to sit in opposition if PTI-backed candidates can demonstrate their majority.

“If independent candidates, who call themselves PTI-backed or non-PTI, they can form a government, then go ahead; the president is not required to give them an invitation,” Shehbaz said. “If independent candidates, who call themselves PTI sponsored, can show a majority, we will gladly sit in opposition benches and play our constitutional role.”

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Shehbaz said if they (independents) fail to prove the majority, we will use our Constitutional and legal right, which is the legal and democratic way to do things.

“We need to move forward like this and finalise the upcoming phase,” he said. “All political factions need to put their differences aside and join hands to help tackle the challenges faced by the country.”

To another query, he said the new government will have to go to the IMF for another bailout package. “It is not about forming the government; it is the time to save Pakistan and then put the country on the path of development,” he said. He said his party accepted the public mandate. “Pakistan is facing the biggest challenges in its history today and called for sacrifices in the country’s interest.”

Regarding allegations of rigging, he said, “In which elections have there not been rigging allegations?” On election night, based on a mere 10-12 percent of results, there was a one-sided declaration that independents were winning and parties were losing, which was inappropriate, he said. On one hand, there are allegations of rigging; independents are winning, and we are losing on the other. “Is not this contradictory,” he wondered.

Responding to a question, the PML-N president said that his party has a majority in Punjab, the largest party in the Centre.

“We now have 80 members after independents joined our party, and more independent lawmakers will join the PML-N in the coming days,” he said.

To another query, he said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is still the party’s candidate for the slot of prime minister. “I am still standing by [my words] that Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for the fourth time,” he said.

Shehbaz said the PML-N will invite everyone to form a coalition government in the Centre, as we need to move forward together in the country’s larger interest. He also rejected the allegations that the 2024 polls were manipulated to favour the PML-N. He recalled that the PML-N members faced intimidation and false cases during the tenure of Imran Khan-led government.

To a question about the power-sharing formula between the PPP and PML-N, Shehbaz said a consultation process is underway for government formation.

The PML-N had offered a package to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ranging from the post of president of Pakistan to the chief minister in Balochistan to secure a coalition deal between the two major political parties.

The sources claimed that hectic political consultations are underway to find an amicable solution to the present situation so the country can move forward. As per the latest developments, the sources added that the PPP is not interested in getting power but is ready to support the PML-N for the sake of the country.

